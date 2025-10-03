Paris Bar at Grand Hyatt Seoul launches exclusive Black Sheep Society

Paris Bar at Grand Hyatt Seoul has unveiled its premium Black Sheep Society membership program. This invitation-only club is granted to guests who purchase bottles worth over 1 million won in a single visit, offering two tiers: White Sheep (1 million won, valid for two months) and Black Sheep (2 million won, valid for three months).

Members receive exclusive benefits, including welcome snacks, signature cocktails, personalized pairings, complimentary mixers and bottle storage. High-tier members also enjoy table reservations and enhanced services for a more private and refined experience.

Paris Bar operates from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily, closed on Tuesdays.

Kensington Hotel Yeouido introduces Nights of Seoul

Kensington Hotel Yeouido, operated by E-Land Park, has introduced its Nights of Seoul package, combining a relaxing hotel stay with a scenic Han River cruise.

Available through Nov. 30, the package for two includes breakfast, tickets for the E-Cruise Moonlight Music Cruise and Kensington’s signature craft beer with fried squid. Guests can unwind with skyline views from their room before boarding the evening cruise, which features live music and sights like the Banpo Bridge and Moonlight Rainbow Fountain. Cruises depart daily at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

With prices starting at 189,900 won, the package is ideal for travelers seeking a memorable fall night in Seoul.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul announces Chuseok staycation

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is celebrating Chuseok with a premium Kids For All Seasons package for families. Blending fun, learning and relaxation, the package offers a memorable city escape for guests of all ages.

The package includes one night with 150,000 won dining credit, a Kids Class for two children, valet parking and a cozy in-room tent for kids. Families also gain exclusive weekend access to the Kids For All Seasons Lounge on the 10th floor.

Kids Classes, on weekends and holidays, feature interactive English lessons or cooking classes led by professional instructors, combining play with education through games, art and music.

Prices start at 720,000 won. Reservations are required.

Parnas Hotel Seoul hosts 3-star Michelin Hyotei for kaiseki experience

Parnas Hotel is partnering with Hyotei for its first culinary collaboration in Korea, Oct. 23-26.

Chef Takahashi Yoshihiro, the 15th-generation owner of the legendary Kyoto restaurant that has held three Michelin stars for 16 years, will present an exclusive tasting menu. Founded over 450 years ago, Hyotei blends traditional kaiseki philosophy with modern culinary artistry.

The event marks the first anniversary of Japanese restaurant Hinotsuki and reflects Parnas Hotel’s growing reputation, having welcomed 14 Michelin stars within a year. The six dining sessions are priced at 380,000 won for lunch and 480,000 won for dinner.

A premium beverage pairing, featuring Dom Perignon Brut and Chateau d’Yquem, is also available.

Westin Josun Seoul offers dining promotions for Chuseok and weekends

Westin Josun Seoul is celebrating Chuseok and fall weekends with gourmet dining.

At American restaurant The Ninth Gate, the Weekend Family Sharing Set (350,000 won) is available to Oct. 26. Designed for four, the set encompasses Caesar salad, spicy tomato rigatoni, roast chicken, Korean beef sirloin steak and a bottle of Chateau Haut Pontet Saint-Emilion Grand Cru.

Italian restaurant Rubrica and Chinese fine dining Hongyuan offer Chuseok menus through Oct. 12. Rubrica’s five-course dinner (150,000 won) features Rosa di Parma with tableside carving. Hongyuan presents the 10-course Hangawi Special featuring abalone, crab soup, dim sum, chile prawns and more. Lunch is 150,000 won with dinner at 180,000 won.