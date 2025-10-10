"Bad Girl: Run Hani"
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 7
Drama
Directed by Hur Jung-soo
In this theatrical reimagining of the classic 1980s TV animation "Run Hani," Na Ae-ri — the original series' chief antagonist — takes center stage as she races through Seoul's urban landscapes and grapples with her past as the rival to legendary sprinter Hani.
"Boss"
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 3
Action/Comedy
Directed by Ra Hee-chan
A mob boss's sudden death triggers a desperate competition among his potential successors (Jo Woo-jin, Jung Kyung-ho) to avoid inheriting the leadership position, each hoping to pursue their own dreams instead.
"One Battle After Another"
(US)
Opened Oct. 1
Action/Thriller
Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson
An ex-revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) living in witness protection must protect his teenage daughter from a corrupt military officer (Sean Penn) hunting down former members of their defunct group.
"No Other Choice"
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 24
Comedy/Thriller
Directed by Park Chan-wook
After losing his job of 25 years, a former manager at a paper manufacturer (Lee Byung-hun) spirals into desperation and decides to murder his competition for a coveted position at a rival firm.
