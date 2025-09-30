South Korea's state arms procurement agency said Tuesday it has selected US defense contractor L3Harris Technologies to supply four new airborne control aircraft as part of the second phase of a project to bolster the country's surveillance capabilities.

At a meeting of its defense project committee, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) approved the 3.87 trillion-won ($2.82 billion) project to acquire four Global 6500 aircraft by 2032.

Through the second phase of the project, the military aims to expand its fleet in response to growing aerial threats from North Korea and neighboring countries. The Air Force currently operates four Boeing E-737 Peace Eye airborne control aircraft.

For the second phase, L3Harris proposed integrating Bombardier Defense's Global 6500 aircraft with advanced radar systems from Israel's ELTA.

According to DAPA, L3Harris earned a higher evaluation score than Swedish defense firm Saab, its only other contender in the bidding.

"This project is expected to ensure round-the-clock aerial surveillance capabilities against enemy air threats during both wartime and peacetime, and to enable independent and efficient air control operations by the South Korean military," DAPA said. (Yonhap)