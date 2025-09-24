The nominee for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff pledged Wednesday to strengthen the military's readiness posture against what he called "complex" security threats.

Air Force Gen. Jin Yong-sung made the remark as he attended a parliamentary confirmation hearing for the top military officer post.

"I will fully prepare a military readiness posture that can prevail against complex security threats," Jin said, vowing to bolster the country's three-axis deterrence system and seek military cooperation centered on national interest and pragmatism.

Jin also pledged to strengthen the military's operational capabilities based on a firm South Korea-US alliance, as part of ongoing efforts to seek the transfer of wartime operational control to Seoul from Washington.

"Under the steadfast South Korea-US alliance, I will try to achieve at an early period core military capabilities and a combined, joint operational implementation system ... through this, I will lead efforts for a systemic and stable wartime OPCON transfer," Jin said.

Earlier this month, the government confirmed the OPCON transfer as a key policy task for President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term and said it will draw up a road map for the "conditions-based" transition.

South Korea handed over operational control of its troops to the US-led UN Command during the 1950-53 Korean War. Control was then transferred to the two allies' Combined Forces Command when the command was launched in 1978. While South Korea retook peacetime OPCON in 1994, wartime OPCON still remains in US hands.

If appointed, Jin said he will also seek to rebuild the military into one that strictly adheres to political neutrality and is trusted by the people, as well as advance the military's capabilities through cutting-edge technology. (Yonhap)