Band competition 'Steal Heart Club' kicks off Oct. 21 on Mnet

Entertainment powerhouses CJ ENM and Kakao Entertainment on Tuesday said they are teaming up for the launch of "Steal Heart Club," where they will try to create the next iconic band to lead a global K-band wave.

The program, which premieres on Oct. 21 on cable channel Mnet, will debut a new global K-band at a time when Korean bands are rapidly gaining international recognition.

Under the partnership, Kakao Entertainment will distribute music from the show and be in charge of planning, producing and managing the group once it is formed. CJ ENM will take on the role of planning and producing the program, leveraging its experience with numerous K-pop competitions that have aired on Mnet, including "Boys Planet" and "Show Me the Money."

Actor Moon Ga-young will emcee the show, while CN Blue's Jung Yong-hwa, indie band Peppertones' Lee Jang-won, singer-songwriter Sunwoo Jung-a and Ha Sung-woon, who debuted with Wanna One through the second season of Mnet's "Produce 101," will participate as directors.

"'Steal Heart Club' brings CJ ENM's expertise in creating K-content, while Kakao Entertainment brings its experience in managing music and artists' intellectual property that could generate strong synergy and infuse fresh energy into the world of K-bands," Kakao Entertainment said in a press release.

CJ ENM stated that the upcoming project will showcase the participants' musical talent, dedication to music and their personal growth, expressing hopes that viewers will enjoy both the exciting performances and emotional journey of the contestants.