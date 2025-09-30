Shilla Seoul said Monday that its wedding venues are fully available again in November, after the high-end hotel had canceled some of the ceremonies due to "state events."

The people whose weddings had been canceled were notified last weekend that they can proceed with their ceremonies as scheduled, according to reports by local media outlets. It was reported that the state events cited as the reason for the cancellations were likely related to Silla Seoul providing accommodation for the Chinese delegates participating in the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, led by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese delegation reportedly canceled its bookings for the Seoul hotel. Both the Silla Seoul and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to confirm the reports of the purported change in Xi's schedule or the cancellation of the state event.

The recent decision by the Seoul branch of Hotel Shilla had sparked public complaints and controversy. Couples complained that they were panicking due to the hotel's decision, unilaterally announced so close to their weddings.

The hotel does notify guests who book wedding halls that the ceremonies can be canceled in case of state-level events. Despite this, Shilla Seoul said last week that it will fully reimburse the wedding costs for the couples whose ceremony had been scheduled.

It reaffirmed that financial compensation will proceed as planned for couples who had to change their wedding plans, but will not offer compensation for ceremonies that take place as originally scheduled.