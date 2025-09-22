A controversy is brewing over Shilla Seoul, a high-end hotel in central Seoul, canceling wedding reservations in November to make way for government events.

According to local media reports, the hotel notified some of the people who booked the wedding halls for November, saying it was "an unavoidable decision due to an official request from the government. The building is to be used for a "state event in early November."

The sudden change in schedule is sparking complaints from the guests and criticism from the general public. Yonhap News TV, who first reported the incident, quoted one bride-to-be who said she was told she had no venue just 50 days before her wedding.

Rep. Joo Jin-woo of the main opposition People Power Party called the government's decision "dictatorial," saying the Lee Jae Myung administration should apologize for what happened.

There is speculation that the state events are related to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, which ends on Nov. 1. World leaders including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to attend.