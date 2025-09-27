For those eager to step away from their smartphones and experience the immediacy of live performance, Seoul’s theaters offer a rich and varied lineup this season. Among the many productions on stage, three stand out for their ability to entertain, challenge and connect with audiences across generations: “The Great Gatsby,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Red Book.”

'The Great Gatsby’: Jazz, dreams and disillusion

Adapted from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel, "The Great Gatsby" brings to life the excesses and fragility of the Roaring Twenties. Lavish sets, glittering costumes and a jazz-infused score re-create the decadence of Gatsby’s infamous parties, while the story probes deeper questions of love, ambition and illusion.

What makes the production particularly notable is its Korean origin: Developed by an ambitious Korean producer, the show debuted on Broadway before moving on to London, where it is running in the West End. It is a rare case of a musical being staged simultaneously in three cities.

OD Company's “The Great Gatsby” runs at GS Arts Center until Nov. 9, in English with Korea subtitles.

"New Money" in "The Great Gatsby" (OD Company)

'Mrs. Doubtfire': A family comedy reimagined

The musical "Mrs. Doubtfire," based on the eponymous 1993 hit film, returns with its second Korean production. When it premiered in 2022, Korea became the first country in the world to stage a licensed, non-replica version of the Broadway show — an unusual distinction in an industry where international productions often follow a strict template.

This year’s production features the long-awaited musical return of Hwang Jung-min, one of Korea’s most acclaimed actors, alongside seasoned performers Jung Sung-hwa and Jung Sang-hoon, who alternate in the demanding role of Daniel Hillard. Known for its quick transformations — around 20 per performance — the role combines comedy, physicality and heart, testing even the most experienced actors.

The Korean staging of the production won producer and costume awards at the 2023 Korea Musical Awards.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" runs through Dec. 7 at Charlotte Theater in Jamsil, eastern Seoul. It is performed in Korean.

'Red Book': A Korean original with global resonance

Standing alongside these global titles is "Red Book," a Korean original that has become a point of pride in the local theater scene. Set in Victorian England, "Red Book" tells the story of Anna, a young woman who challenges social norms by publishing bold ideas under a pen name. With clever writing and a melodic score, the musical mixes period charm with themes that feel relevant today.

What makes "Red Book" stand out is how its themes of gender, identity and freedom of expression still speak to today’s audiences. Now in its fourth run since premiering in 2019, the musical features top Korean stars Ock Joo-hyun, Ivy and Min Kyung-ah as Anna. This is a Korean-language production with no subtitles.

"Red Book" runs at Universal Arts Center until Dec. 7.