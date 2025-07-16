Broadway musical runs simultaneously in Broadway, West End and Seoul

On Aug. 1, “The Great Gatsby” musical will mark a milestone with simultaneous performances in three of the world’s major musical theater hubs — New York, London, and Seoul — just 15 months after its Broadway premiere.

Behind this ambitious endeavor is Korean producer Shin Chun-soo, founder and CEO of OD Company.

“On Broadway or the West End, it’s nervous excitement. In Seoul, it's a nervous fear,” Shin told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday.

“Korean audiences are terrifying. They’re smart, discerning and critical,” he noted.

Last year, when unveiling “The Great Gatsby” on Broadway, making his long-time dream come true, Shin said he wanted to bring the musical to his hometown within two years.

What he had in his mind then was a production in Korean, but his desire to share the musical in its original form and language led him to present a production featuring Broadway actors.

Shin emphasized that the English-language performance is intended to preserve the universality of the original. “A Korean-language version may be more emotionally resonant for local audiences,” he acknowledged, “but this run aims to show the original in its most powerful form.”

Though based on the original, the Seoul staging brings its own creative flair. All sets and costumes were newly designed, and the cast was completely reassembled. “Every production adds new layers,” said Shin. “But the biggest difference in Seoul is the actors. The chemistry among the Korean, American and British creative teams is something special.”

For 15 weeks, Broadway actors Matt Doyle and Senzel Ahmady portray Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, respectively, at GS Arts Center in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

“I’ve been on Broadway for 20 years,” said Doyle. “But I realized that not leaving the city for two decades had narrowed my view. There’s so much more to explore, and this was my chance to step outside my comfort zone.”

Doyle, who won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role in "Company," said he connected with Gatsby’s intensity and emotional longing, and promised to bring “honesty” to the role.

“For me, I always concentrate on coming from a place of honesty,” he said. “And if it's coming from what I know and what I've experienced, then that will translate to the audience — and that will only lift the character up.”

Ahmady said she has long admired the show and particularly Eva Noblezada, who originated the role of Daisy on Broadway.

“I was actually a big fan of 'The Great Gatsby' when it first opened on Broadway a year ago,” she said, adding that it was a bit harder to leave New York because the actress known for her role as Jasmine in the "Aladdin" tour felt like she was just beginning there.

"I'm so honored to be performing with Matt, and I learn something new every single day, whether it's about performing or just about life," she said.

Premiered in April 2024, the Broadway production has grossed $7.8 million as of June 29, while the West End version has recorded 1.13 million pounds ($1.45 million) in sales as of June 23, according to OD Company.

The Seoul run will begin with preview performances on Aug. 1, officially opening in early August and continuing through Nov. 9.