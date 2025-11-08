Characters defined by an emotional barrier — whether technological, psychological, or grounded in exacting precision — often stir the deepest emotions in audiences. Robots, people with alexithymia (emotional blindness), and performers executing near-machine-like technique reveal the profound power of small, hard-won steps toward connection.

'Maybe Happy Ending'

The Broadway production of "Maybe Happy Ending" picked up multiple awards this year, and now, marking its 10th anniversary, the Korean original has returned. This time, it is being performed on a larger scale, at a 550-seat venue to bring Oliver and Claire’s world to life with greater detail.

The cast of the musical has expanded as well. A four actors will share the role of Oliver, the obsolete helperbot who begins to yearn for something more than routine; while five will play Claire, another helperbot who crosses paths with Oliver and gradually discovers the possibilities of connection; and three are to play James.

Kim Jae-bum, Shin Sung-min, Jeon Sung-woo and Jung Hui play Oliver on a rotating basis, while Jeon Mi-do, Choi Soo-jin, Park Ji-yeon, Park Jin-joo and Bang Min-ah alternate in the role of Claire.

James, the premium model helperbot and Oliver’s loyal companion, is played by Lee Si-an, Ko Hun-jung and Park Se-hoon.

Director Son Ji-eun noted, “With a larger stage, we aim to introduce fresh perspectives and interpretations, while maintaining a focus that deepens emotional resonance for the audience.”

The 115-minute production offers an intimate yet emotionally rich experience. "Maybe Happy Ending" runs through Jan. 25 at the Doosan Arts Center in Seoul.

'Almond'

Adapted from Sohn Won-pyung’s bestselling novel, "Almond" follows Yoon-jae, a boy born with alexithymia, a condition that makes it difficult for him to feel or identify emotions.

His quiet, routine-bound life begins to change when two very different teenagers enter his world. His encounters with Gon, a rage-filled classmate, and Dora, a warm, spirited girl with intuition, lead him toward growth, connection and a deeper understanding of empathy.

Returning after three years, this season introduces a redesigned main set inspired by Yoon-jae’s bookshop, enhanced with immersive visuals by video designer Go Dong-uk.

Composer Lee Sung-joon also returns as music director, re-orchestrating the score to deepen the show’s emotional palette. The cast has been streamlined from 12 to 8 actors, with multirole performances intended to heighten narrative focus and emotional intensity.

"Almond" runs through Dec. 14 at NOL Uniplex 1 in Daehangno, Seoul.

'Kooza'

In "Kooza" of Cirque du Soleil, audiences expect the precision of state-of-the-art technique, and the performers deliver emotion through pure physicality. Using flawless balance, impossible control and risk-defying timing, the performers express fear, joy, awe and human vulnerability without uttering a single word. The show’s protagonist, The Innocent, begins as an emotionally unformed figure, navigating a surreal circus world that gradually awakens his senses and reactions.

Across nine high-intensity acts, "Kooza' blends technical mastery with narrative discovery. Spectacular turns on high wires, aerial hoops, teeterboards and the heart-stopping “Wheel of Death” transform disciplined technique into storytelling, proving that emotion can emerge from precision, even without dialogue.

"Kooza" runs in Seoul through Dec. 28 under the Big Top at Jamsil Sports Complex.