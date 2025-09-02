Hwang Jung-min, Jung Sung-hwa, Jung Sang-hoon take demanding role that involves about 20 transformations on stage

The “Mrs. Doubtfire” musical, based on the 1993 hit movie of the same title, will return with its second Korean production. With the musical, Hwang Jung-min, a household name both on screen and stage, will be making his return to the musical stage after a decade.

Hwang will join two seasoned musical stage actors — Jung Sung-hwa and Jung Sang-hoon — to portray Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work voice actor, who is also a devoted father.

Hwang told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday in Seoul that he saw Jung’s 2022 performance and wanted to take on the challenge of the role, which involves making some 20 quick transformations between Daniel and Mrs. Doubtfire on top of extensive dancing and memorizing of lines.

"In films, it takes time to transform into another character, but for this role, you have to do it instantly, along with changes in voice and gestures. That seemed fun," Hwang said.

"In addition, I really like the theme of love that can resonate with all family members through generations."

Jung Sung-hwa, taking the role for the second time after the 2022 premiere, said the new production has become deeper. “For the first production, we focused on the comic aspects. With the new production, we’re also focusing on the father’s love for his children."

The comedian-turned-musical actor has taken several iconic roles such as Ahn Jung-geun in "Hero," Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables” and Quasimodo in “Notre-Dame de Paris."

Jung Sung-hoon, known for his comic acting, said his admiration for the late Robin Williams, who portrayed the role in the film version, motivated him to join the production.

"It's such a well-written script. I want to execute it to the fullest," Jung Sung-hoon noted.

The plot unfolds around Daniel Hillard, who, after losing custody in a messy divorce, creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in his children's lives.

In 2022, the Korean production of "Mrs. Doubtfire" premiered as the first licensed production of the Broadway show, as a non-replica version.

The Korean version received both the producer award and the costume award at the 7th Korean Musical Awards in 2023.

The 175-minute musical runs Sept. 27 through Dec. 7 at Charlotte Theater in Jamsil, eastern Seoul. Tickets range from 80,000 won to 170,000 won.