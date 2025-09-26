Want to sample wines rather than commit to a whole bottle? Tap Shop Bar is just the answer. At its five locations in Seoul, you can pour yourself a glass from a tap, pair it with your meal, and if you like it, pick up a bottle to take home.

Feeling creative? head to the World Craft Festival, running Friday and Saturday at the Seoul Museum of Craft Art, and try your hand at making crafts from around the world -- including Korea's norigae and lacquered chopsticks.

Love is in the air at Romantic Romantic, a cafe where you can indulge in ice cream from Russia and couples can turn their drawings and messages into custom keyrings.

Pour your favorite wine from a tap

Pouring wine from a tap instead of a bottle offers an entirely new kind of experience. For those who aren’t wine experts, navigating countless bottles and regions can feel overwhelming. Tap and Shop and Bar, also known as Tap Shop Bar, provides a solution with its self-serve wine system.

Inside, around 40 taps are connected to a customized wine cellar, each dispensing from a different bottle. Guests can browse the labels, then pour a single glass at a time, sampling wines from around the world without committing to a full bottle. For those who do find a favorite, a wine shop inside the bar sells bottles at near-retail prices, packaged in ice for takeaway. For those who prefer something stronger, whiskey is also available.

The food menu is as approachable as the drinks. Dishes range from anchovy or oyster pasta to roquette cheese tteokbokki, roasted potatoes and even kimchi fried rice — all at affordable prices.

Spacious seating makes the bar suitable for both group gatherings and solo visits. Whether you're looking to just sip a glass or wine-and-dine, the flexibility adds to its charm.

Tap and Shop and Bar currently operates five branches in Seoul, located in Dosan-daero, Dongdaemun, Cheonggyecheon, Yeouido and Hapjeong. Hours vary by location; the Dosan-daero branch, for example, is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Tap and Shop and Bar

150 Dosan-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul

Craft your weekend with global inspiration

Looking for a weekend adventure that’s equal parts creative and cultural? The Seoul Museum of Craft Art is hosting the 2025 World Craft Festival on Friday and Saturday, and it promises two days of hands-on fun and global inspiration.

The festival kicks off Friday with special talks by international artists working in Korea. At 1 p.m., Finnish glass artist Annaliisa Alastalo shares her artistic journey, offering a peek at a delicate dance of flame and form. At 4 p.m., Seoul-based TV personality and businessman Mark Tetto explores the beauty of Korean craft from an expat’s perspective — a cross-cultural lens that casts familiar traditions in a whole new light.

On Saturday, the festival goes fully hands-on. Try making traditional crafts from 12 countries, including Czech glass, Polish paper art, Hungarian decorated eggs, Jordanian crafts, Turkish glasswork, Vietnamese bamboo weaving and Mexican textiles. Korean artisans will also guide visitors through Korean knot-making and lacquerware, offering a chance to rediscover the elegance of homegrown crafts.

Fans of "KPop Demon Hunters" can dive into a special Netflix-themed craft experience: making norigae -- a traditional Korean accessory -- and lacquered chopsticks, and even try a cover-dance challenge. Other festival highlights include traditional games and musical instruments from around the world, a stamp tour with Korean desserts as prizes and a photo booth for friends and family.

All programs are free and open to everyone. For the full schedule, visit the official website or social media channels.

Seoul Museum of Craft Art

4 Yulgok-ro 3-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul

Ice cream and keyrings for couples

Before the chilly weather sets in, why not savor one last big scoop of ice cream at Romantic Romantic, a dessert shop located near Bukchon Hanok Village in Seoul's Jongno-gu district, an area known for its restored hanok houses.

As its name suggests, the cafe aims to bring its guests a touch of romance.

A Korean and Russian couple run the ice cream shop, offering a taste of rich vanilla ice cream from Moscow. A scoop is priced at 3,500 won ($2.49). Apart from the ice cream, cold drinks such as coffee milk, cola and lemonade are also available.

The highlight of the cafe is the opportunity to create a keyring. The cafe offers a hands-on experience where participants can draw pictures of themselves to be turned into custom keyrings. Visitors can join the make-your-own keyring activity without paying extra if each person spends at least 5,000 won at the shop.

Romantic Romantic

12-1 Samcheong-ro 4-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul