Park Hyatt Seoul debuts hanwoo tasting course with live music

The Timber House at Park Hyatt Seoul has launched a new hanwoo tasting course, available from Friday to Nov. 30. The five-course menu showcases 1++ grade Korean beef paired with French culinary techniques, including aged ribeye tartare with Osetra caviar, pine-smoked beef chuck and grilled aged sirloin with black garlic doenjang butter.

Guests can opt for cocktail pairings featuring inventive drinks like the sourdough-inspired toasted bread soda and a truffle-infused highball. Desserts include a Korean twist on apple tart tatin with Sancerre-marinated Hongok apples and goat cheese ice cream.

Live music performances complement the experience in an upscale lounge setting. The course is priced at 179,000 won per person, or 249,000 won with three cocktail pairings.

Westin Josun Seoul launches DMZ tour package

The Westin Josun Seoul has introduced a new experiential hotel package, Echoes of History: Exclusive DMZ Tour, combining luxury accommodation with a guided visit to Korea’s Demilitarized Zone.

Open to both international and domestic guests, the package includes a one-day DMZ tour conducted in English and Korean, with private transportation and professional guides provided. Guests may select their preferred tour date during a minimum two-night stay.

The package also includes a 10 percent discount at hotel restaurants.

Prices start at 894,432 won for two nights in a deluxe room. The offer is available year-round.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul hosts Yuri Himuro kids’ art class

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul will host a one-day kids’ art class on Oct. 1 in collaboration with Japanese textile artist Yuri Himuro. The private workshop, held exclusively for hotel guests, includes an artist talk and hands-on tapestry session where parents and children can create a keepsake under Himuro’s guidance.

The event coincides with Himuro’s first solo exhibition in Korea, “Joy Today,” held at Ground Seesaw Hannam. Throughout October, hotel guests will receive complimentary tickets to the exhibition on a first-come, first-served basis.

The kids’ art class requires advance registration through Sofitel Seoul’s official website. Slots are limited.

Lotte Resort offers Chuseok discount

Lotte Resort is offering special discounts and rewards through its L.Point Flex-Day promotion, in partnership with Lotte Members, now through Oct. 3. The promotion applies to Lotte Resort Sokcho, Buyeo, and Lotte Hotel & Resort Gimhae, with stays available through Nov. 30.

Guests who use at least 10,000 L.Points when booking can receive up to 27 percent off room rates. Additionally, they will earn 10 percent L.Point payback — up to 30,000 points — credited by the end of the following month.

The first 10 bookings per resort will receive two complimentary Lotte Cinema tickets. Bookings must be made via the official Lotte Resort website or mobile app.

Discount coupons of up to 50,000 won are also available for members who register with their L.Point ID by Oct. 12.

Kensington Resort Chungju launches pet yoga program

Kensington Resort Chungju will offer a monthly pet yoga program starting in October, providing guests and their dogs a unique wellness experience designed to promote physical relaxation and emotional bonding.

Led by a certified yoga instructor, the program guides participants through stretching and breathing exercises, allowing owners to relieve stress while dogs enjoy close interaction and calm stimulation. The program encourages mindful connection between pets and their guardians in a tranquil resort setting.

Pet yoga sessions are held monthly and are open to all resort guests. Reservations are required. The participation fee is 9,900 won per session.

Reservations and additional information are available through the Kensington Resort Chungju website or by phone.