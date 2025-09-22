Twice is planning to host a fan meetup in Seoul on Oct. 18 to mark its decadelong career, label JYP Entertainment announced Monday.

The group will meet and greet fans two days before the tenth anniversary of debut, at “10VE Universe,” which will be broadcast online as well.

On Oct. 10, special album “Ten: The Story Goes On” will roll out in celebration of the milestone and on Oct. 20, a documentary film chronicling the past 10 years, “Once in a Million,” will be unveiled.

Meanwhile, the group wrapped up the Japan leg of its “This Is For” tour last week, drawing a combined audience of 400,000 across four cities. The tour's next stop will be Macao for two shows over the weekend, followed by six more stops in Asia and two in Australia.