Belgium is hoping to boost joint projects in biotechnology and life sciences with South Korea, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Employment, Economy and Agriculture David Clarinval during a visit to Seoul on Monday.

“We come with no hidden agendas — only a sincere desire to build mutually beneficial partnerships,” he said, adding that Belgium is a trustworthy and reliable economic partner for South Korea and is committed to long-term, transparent collaboration.

The commitment opens the door to joint initiatives in key sectors such as life sciences and biotechnology, Clarinval said, emphasizing that “Belgium is eager to deepen its partnership with Korea.”

Belgium is a European leader in biotech and life sciences, with advanced research and manufacturing facilities, and strategic access to EU markets and top-tier logistics, the Belgian embassy said, sharing a press release with The Korea Herald.

“Like Korea, Belgium places a high priority on research and development, investing more than 3 percent of its (gross domestic product) in research and innovation,” according to Clarinval.

“Our prosperity depends significantly on our ability to engage with global markets.”

In his remarks, Maxime Prevot, Belgium's deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, European affairs and development cooperation, underscored Belgium’s hubs in biopharma, nuclear medicine, vaccines and green chemistry, backed by strong academic institutions, advanced research and a collaborative ecosystem that speeds global market delivery.

“Belgium and Korea share a remarkably similar economic profile,” he said, describing Belgium and Korea as open economies with a strong commitment to international trade.

According to Prevot, Belgium’s central location in Europe — bordering Germany, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, and located near the UK — places it at the heart of one of the world’s most prosperous regions.

“We are not only the capital of Europe and home to NATO’s headquarters, but also the gateway for your business to Europe,” he said.

The two deputy prime ministers led a delegation seeking to boost partnerships between the Belgian biopharmaceutical company UCB and the Korean giant Samsung Biologics, and to activate projects between universities and research institutes.

They expressed commitment to economic cooperation with South Korea, highlighting investments, partnerships such as Hyundai Motors, and the country’s strategic infrastructure as a gateway to European markets.

The delegation also held talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Thursday, exchanging views on high-level exchanges as well as regional and international affairs.

Cho called the meeting with Belgium timely and urged stronger cooperation in economic security and defense to deepen bilateral ties.