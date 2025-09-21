All five members sign early renewal; group to hold three fan meetings in Tokyo this October

K-pop girl group Itzy has renewed its exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment, the agency confirmed Saturday.

“With their current contracts set to expire early next year, all five members — Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna — have signed renewals with us,” JYP Entertainment said in a statement. “Itzy has earned recognition for their unmatched performance skills and global impact, and we were able to complete this renewal early based on mutual trust.”

The move ensures that Itzy and JYP Entertainment will continue their partnership, with the agency pledging full support to strengthen the group’s position as a leading global act.

The girl group’s contract renewal was somewhat expected, as Chaeryeong had already signaled during a June press conference for their 11th EP “Girls Will Be Girls” in Seoul that discussions with the agency were underway and progressing positively.

JYP Entertainment added it will focus on providing opportunities that highlight each member’s talent and expand the act’s international reach.

The news was first revealed to fans during the group’s fourth official fan meeting held in Seoul, Friday. The members thanked their fandom, Midzy, for their unwavering support and promised to continue moving forward together.

Since debuting in February 2019, Itzy has won multiple rookie awards and built a reputation as one of K-pop’s strongest performance groups.

Its fourth EP, “Guess Who,” entered the US Billboard 200 in 2021, and its fifth EP, “Checkmate,” peaked at No. 8 on the same chart in the following year. In 2024, the girl group completed their second world tour, “Born to Be,” performing 32 shows across 28 regions, further cementing their status as a powerhouse live act.

Itzy will next meet fans in Japan, with three fan meetings scheduled in Tokyo from Oct. 11-13.