Itzy is planning to greet fans in Korea and Japan in September and October, label JYP Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The quintet will host its fourth official fan meeting “On Air” in Seoul on Sept. 20 and in Tokyo on Oct. 11-12. The Seoul event will be livestreamed worldwide.

The upcoming meetup will be held about 10 months after the group's "Midzy's Cells" fan meet in Seoul, and will mark the first such event in Japan since Itzy's debut.

The group rolled out its tenth EP “Girls Will Be Girls” in June, which topped the iTunes Albums Chart Worldwide, while the music video for the title track claimed the top spot on YouTube’s trending music video chart.

The five-track set sold close to 420,000 copies in the first week after debuting atop a real-time albums chart at home.