Hyundai Motor Company plans to roll out at least seven new performance models and reach annual sales of 100,000 units by 2030, further expanding its presence in the global high-performance car market.

The announcement was made during a media event celebrating the 10th anniversary of Hyundai’s high-performance brand, Hyundai N, held Thursday in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province.

At the event, the company also unveiled plans to continue developing internal combustion and hybrid models for the N series, catering to diverse powertrain preferences while preserving the brand’s signature driving excitement.

This represents a shift from Hyundai’s recent focus on electrification in the premium segment. Since 2023, five of the seven newly launched N models have been fully electric.

“We are now developing a new internal combustion engine for N, based on our Theta 2.0-liter turbo engine, which formed the foundation of the first generation and has been continuously improved,” said Park Joon-woo, head of Hyundai N management at Hyundai Motor Company.

“Currently, the United States is our largest market for N models. But we will continue our efforts so that customers in Korea, the US, Germany, the United Kingdom and other countries can all experience the joy of driving with N.”

Since the 2015 reveal of the Hyundai N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo, a concept sports car with a total system output of 884 horsepower, the N series has ventured into the high-performance segment beyond Hyundai’s expertise in everyday passenger cars.

Over the past decade, Hyundai has released 33 N models, ranging from daily-use cars derived from the Veloster, Kona, Avante and its electric Inoiq series, to motorsports-focused machines.

In honor of N’s 10-year history, Hyundai also opened N Archive in Uiwang, a collection of N series cars that had been scattered across the globe and Hyundai’s research facilities.

The archive includes around 50 vehicles, featuring rare units such as the N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo and the i20 WRC, which helped Hyundai secure its first-ever Manufacturers’ Championship in the 2019 World Rally Championship, as well as research-only prototypes not intended for sale or competition.

The cars are displayed on metal frames in chronological order, highlighting Hyundai’s evolution in high-performance development and its most recent venture into EV motorsports.

The archive is not initially open to the public, the company said, but Hyundai will offer guided tours by reservation every weekend starting Sept. 27 and continuing until the end of this year.

“The results of our efforts over the past 10 years with N will be preserved in N Archive, providing a foundation for an even stronger future for the N brand,” Park said.

“Over the next 10 years and beyond, we will continue to push the boundaries of imagination and courage to deliver even greater driving excitement worldwide, and strive to become a brand that truly rewards the support of our fans and customers.”