Gravity Josun Seoul Pangyo offers family-friendly package for Chuseok

Gravity Josun Seoul Pangyo is offering a family-oriented "Family Playcation" package during the Chuseok holiday. Available Oct. 3-9, the package includes an overnight stay in a Business Deluxe room. Families will also receive two exclusive Playmobil gifts: a Playmobil figure and a lunchbox cooler pouch. Guests can enjoy the hotel’s expansive Gravity Club with swimming pool and fitness facilities, as well as a kids’ lounge featuring Playmobil exhibits and interactive zones. Prices for the package start at 275,000 won. The hotel also offers a relaxing escape for parents with dedicated rest areas.

The Westin Seoul Parnas marks opening with dining promotions

The Westin Seoul Parnas, a premium urban wellness hotel, marks its grand opening with a series of exclusive dining promotions focused on the brand’s core wellness philosophy of "Eat Well." Visitors to the all-day dining restaurant On:Table will receive a caviar welcome dish and a glass of Laurent-Perrier champagne until Oct. 12. The hotel’s lifestyle boutique, Edit, offers limited-edition gift boxes (350,000 won) with curated items and dining vouchers. Additionally, the Epicellar wine archive presents a special collaboration with Chene Bleu, featuring a limited-edition wine (140,000 won). Custom engraving is available for bottles purchased by Sept. 30.

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong launches “Seoul Unlocked” package

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong is offering the "Seoul Unlocked" package this autumn. The package includes a one-night stay in a Queen or Double room, welcome drinks upon check-in and complimentary coffee service. Guests can enjoy entertainment options like board games, arcade games and foosball at the hotel’s lounge bar, Bar Moxy. Also included are two round-trip tickets for the N Seoul Tower cable car. Guests will receive a signature Moxy Seoul Myeongdong lock to personalize with a message, symbolizing precious memories with loved ones at the iconic tower. The package starts at 304,000 won.

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts unveils autumn dining promotion

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts is celebrating the autumn season with diverse dining promotions showcasing dishes prepared with seasonal ingredients. At the traditional Korean restaurant Ondal, guests can enjoy a seasonal set menu, including grilled matsutake mushrooms and abalone, available throughout September for 85,000 won. Meanwhile, Chinese restaurant Geumryong offers an eight-course "3·6·9 Festa" menu (150,000 won), featuring cordyceps crab soup and XO sea cucumber, with discounts based on group size. Japanese restaurant Moei introduces a new six-course menu (80,000 won), highlighting dishes like egg custard and beef sukiyaki, available until October.

Hanwha Resort Jeju offers tailored package for Hallasan hikers

Hanwha Resort Jeju has launched a hiking-focused package for those planning to climb Hallasan, South Korea’s tallest mountain. Designed for four people, the package includes a two-night stay in a deluxe room, round-trip shuttle service to Seongpanak, a heated lunchbox kit and sauna access for post-hike recovery. The shuttle departs at 6:30 a.m. every Saturday and currently offers round-trip service only to Seongpanak due to trail maintenance on the Gwaneumsa course through Oct. 31. Available until Dec. 7, the package starts at 326,000 won. Hikers must reserve a Hallasan trail pass separately via the official reservation system.