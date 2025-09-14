Son Heung-min scored his second goal in Major League Soccer for Los Angeles Football Club in their convincing 4-2 away victory over San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Son opened the scoring for LAFC just 53 seconds into the game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Saturday. It was the third-fastest goal in LAFC history, the LAFC said on social media.

Taking advantage of San Jose's disjointed defense, Artem Smolyakov dribbled into the left side of the box before feeding Son charging down the opposite wing. With the goalkeeper caught way out of position, Son had an easy tap-in for his second goal of the season.

LAFC added a pair of goals, both by Denis Bouanga, to grab a 3-0 lead at just 12 minutes in. San Jose responded with Preston Judd's goal in the 18th minute.

Son was subbed out in the 80th minute for David Martinez, and then Bouanga completed his hat trick in the 87th minute to cap off LAFC's rout. An own goal by LAFC's Sergi Palencia rounded out the match's scoring.

This was Son's fifth game for LAFC. After drawing a penalty in his debut and earning an assist in his second game, Son scored his first goal against FC Dallas on Aug. 23.

Since ending his 10-year run with Tottenham Hotspur to join LAFC in August, Son has been a major draw across MLS. He has only played one match at home, but his four away appearances so far have attracted sizable Korean fans and Tottenham supporters. LAFC President John Thorrington said in August that Son had the bestselling jersey not just in MLS, but across the sporting world.