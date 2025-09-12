Adapted from Korean-Japanese manhwa, Netflix's transnational thriller will explore a string of international murders

Netflix has officially greenlit its upcoming thriller series “Road” (working title), with Korean star Son Suk-ku and popular Japanese actor Eita Nagayama set to lead the cross-border drama.

Adapted from the Korean-Japanese co-produced manhwa “Blue Road,” the series unfolds against the backdrop of a gruesome international crime spree. The story begins when a grotesquely mutilated body is discovered in Tokyo, bearing a chilling Korean phrase scrawled in blood. Not long after, an equally brutalized corpse turns up in Korea, this time with a message written in Japanese. As the pattern unfolds, the series centers on a serial killer orchestrating a chilling cross-border campaign of murder.

“Road” follows two detectives, played by Son (“D.P.,” “Nine Puzzles,” “Casino”) and Nagayama (“Nodame Cantabile”), who form an alliance as they attempt to unravel the mystery behind the killings.

"This is a transnational crime drama that relentlessly follows two detectives as they give their all to catch the killer," said director Han Jun-hee in a press release.

The ensemble cast includes Kim Shin-rok (“Hellbound”), who will portray a Korean-Japanese businessman entangled in the case; Choi Sung-eun (“My Name Is Loh Kiwan”), cast as a government agent probing the crimes from a different perspective than the detectives; and veteran actor Jung Jae-young (“Castaway on the Moon," "Welcome To Dongmakgol"), who takes on the role of a shadowy, unidentified figure expected to heighten the suspense.

Han, director and creator best known for Netflix’s “D.P.,” as well as “Chinatown” and “Weak Hero Class,” is teaming with screenwriter Cho Yu-jin, whose credits include the hit comedy “Pilot,” to adapt the source material into a drama series.

The release date for the series has yet to be announced.