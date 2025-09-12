Executive Chair Chung Euisun hopes Seoul and Washington will improve visa system

Hyundai Motor is expecting a delay of two to three months in the construction of its joint battery plant with LG Energy Solution in Georgia following a massive immigration raid by US authorities last week, according to Hyundai Motor CEO Jose Munoz on Thursday.

Making his first public comments since the crackdown, Munoz told reporters on the sidelines of the Automotive News Congress in Detroit that it is typical for an automotive battery plant to employ highly skilled workers to get things off the ground.

“For the construction phase of the plants, you need to get specialized people. There are a lot of skills and equipment that you cannot find in the United States,” said Munoz.

Munoz added that the Korean automaker will source batteries from other plants while waiting for the joint battery plant with LG Energy Solution to be completed and begin operations. Hyundai Motor also operates a joint battery plant in Georgia with Korean battery firm SK On.

At the same automotive event, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun expressed relief about the news of the Korean detainees being released and coming back to Korea on Friday.

“We are really glad they are returning home safely,” said Chung. “That’s our priority -- the well-being of all those involved.”

The Hyundai Motor chief voiced hope for Seoul and Washington to work closely to set up a better visa system. He also noted that the Korean automaker will contribute more to the US market despite the immigration raid as the US is the largest and most important market for Hyundai Motor.

The US authorities, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, carried out a coordinated immigration raid at the HL-GA construction site in Ellabell, Georgia, on Sept. 4, resulting in the arrest of 475 individuals. Of those arrested, 317 were Korean nationals.

The detainees included 47 LG Energy Solution employees and workers from Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution's partner companies, as well as subcontractors for Hyundai Engineering.

The Korean detainees were eventually released from the detention center on Thursday after a week of efforts by Seoul in negotiations with Washington. They are expected to land at Incheon Airport on a chartered flight at around 3 p.m. on Friday.