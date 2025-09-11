Restoring US-NK ties key to Korean Peninsula peace, says Lee, weighing Trump's role as 'peacemaker'

President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday expressed concerns that a recent US immigration raid on a Hyundai-LG electric vehicle battery plant construction site in Georgia could make South Korean companies hesitant to invest in the US.

The raid, which detained more than 300 South Korean nationals, could have a “considerable impact” on South Korea’s investment in the US due to uncertainty over business operations, Lee said at a news conference marking his 100th day in office.

“South Korean firms doing business in the US must be left baffled now,” said the 60-year-old president, who took office June 4.

Lee said the detained workers had little choice but to enter the country on B-1 visas or through visa waivers for temporary business visits, and that similar issues will persist unless the US eases visa complexities and expands quotas for temporary workers.

“A factory needs technicians to install mechanical equipment, but they are not permanent hires,” he said. “No US technicians could do that work. Our workers train local staff and then return home. If that’s impossible, South Korean companies will ask themselves whether they should continue building plants in the US while fearing disadvantages and challenges.”

Lee added that the raid would “probably have a considerable impact” on direct investment in the US and could make South Korean firms hesitate before making business decisions there.

According to Lee, 316 South Korean nationals and 14 others were expected to leave detention center Thursday and return to South Korea.

The remarks came amid Foreign Minister Cho Hyun's announcement Wednesday that Seoul and Washington agreed to establish a working group on ways to create a new type of visa for South Koreans to prevent such cases from repeating.

Later in the news conference, Lee said follow-up steps on a recent trade deal to cut tariffs on most South Korean goods from 25 percent to 15 percent in exchange for major investment would not include any decision deemed unreasonable, unfair or against South Korea’s national interest.

The news conference, held at the former presidential compound Cheong Wa Dae and attended by over 150 journalists from at home and abroad, was the second of its kind since Lee's inauguration after the political turmoil due to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's apparent self-coup attempt.

As to ways to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula, Lee said that the restoration of ties between North Korea and the US is key to doing so, adding that South Korea's role would instead be to lay the groundwork for Washington and Pyongyang to get along, rather than spearheading the peace process.

"I don't think we should take the lead in undertaking (the peace process on the Korean Peninsula) or insist that the process must be within our own boundary," Lee said, adding that ties between the two Koreas has turned sour due to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's show of hostility, and that the inter-Korean detente remains to be a tall order despite Seoul's conciliatory gestures for deescalation.

"That's why I said I would be a pacemaker (for US President Donald Trump)," Lee said. "Trump will help secure the peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula ... and excel in his role as a peacemaker."

Regarding Shigeru Ishiba's departure from his Japanese Prime Minister post and the upcoming election to fill the post, Lee said that he would "take an open stance while leaving room for talks for cooperation," adding that South Korea and Japan, which have long disputed over the past historical issues and territory, need to cooperate as neighbors for stabilization in Northeast Asia. Lee and Ishiba have officially met twice since Lee took office.

On the domestic front, Lee said he was open to retracting the controversial proposal to widen the scope of taxation on an individual's sale of securities, from those holding shares worth 5 billion won ($ 3.6 million) or more of a single company to those with shares worth at least 1 billion won.

Concerning the ongoing controversy that the ruling bloc's push to set up a special tribunal to handle crimes related to the insurrection — in the wake of Yoon's martial law imposition in December — could erode the principles of the separation of powers in South Korea, Lee refuted the claim by saying that South Korea's legislative body is rather "subordinated by the judicial power."