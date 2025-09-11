Experts warn lack of work visas undermines billions in Korean investment

Last week’s immigration raid by US authorities at the construction site of Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution’s joint battery venture HL-GA in Georgia set off alarms for Korean companies investing billions of dollars to establish manufacturing footholds in America.

Although the 316 Korean nationals among the total 475 people detained will be eventually released to come back home on a chartered flight on Friday, the aftermath of the unprecedented mass arrests has sent shockwaves through not only the affected companies but also through the Korean government and public.

Unprecedented immigration raid

US authorities, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, carried out a coordinated immigration raid at the HL-GA construction site in Ellabell, Georgia, on Sept. 4, resulting in 475 individuals detained, including 317 Koreans.

ICE made a public announcement of the operation on the next day with photos and videos showing some workers being shackled with chains around their hands, ankles and waists. ICE said the individuals arrested during the operation were found to be working illegally, in violation of the terms of their visas and/or immigration status, noting that additional arrests and charges are possible as the investigation went forward.

The detained Koreans were taken to an immigration detention center in Folkston, which is about 190 kilometers south of Ellabell.

The Korean government immediately began talks with the US for the release of the Korean workers. After about a week of negotiations and administrative processes, the Koreans were set to leave the US on the chartered flight on Wednesday.

However, the scheduled departure was postponed at the last minute by the US, according to Seoul. A Foreign Ministry official said US President Donald Trump asked Korea whether Washington should let the detained workers stay in the US to train American workers or return them to Korea for the time being.

The Guardian reported that at least one of the Korean workers arrested in the raid had obtained the legal right to work in the US, citing an internal federal government document. The report said the immigration file meant the US authorities committed a crime by arresting a valid visa holder in such a manner.

According to Hong Chang-hwan, attorney at Koomin Emigration Corporation, the US authorities’ interpretation of immigration law has recently become more stringent.

“ICE detained (all 475 people) because they wanted to pile up records,” he said. “In order for the Koreans to take legal steps (to prove they committed no crimes), the detention (episode) must entail a hearing process, so that leaves (the Koreans) no choice but to leave the US. Even if the Koreans are released and leave the country, ICE will still have their records.”

The Korean Metal Workers’ Union and the United Auto Workers released a joint statement on Thursday condemning ICE’s mass arrest and detention and calling the crackdown “a clear abuse of human rights and a violation of international norms.”

Visa squeeze under Trump

This is not the first time Washington has clashed with Korean companies over visa issues.

During the Joe Biden administration, which encouraged investment worth tens of billions of dollars from Korean battery giants, one firm faced scrutiny regarding the validity of its short-term workers’ visas as it set up a production line for a joint venture plant with a US automaker.

“Our firm encountered visa-related friction with the previous US administration, although not as severe as the recent Hyundai-LG incident,” a source familiar with the matter told The Korea Herald on condition of anonymity.

“We had negotiated with the US Embassy (in Korea) to draw up a contract, ensuring that Korean workers could perform production line setup tasks under B-1 and B-2 visas.”

According to the US State Department’s Foreign Affairs Manual, the B-1 visa allows an “applicant coming to the United States to install, service or repair commercial or industrial equipment or machinery purchased from a company outside the US or to train US workers to perform such services.”

While B-2 visa mainly covers tourism, it also permits short-term business engagement such as attending conferences or meetings.

The source suggested that although working temporarily in the US on B-1/B-2 visas was viewed with some skepticism during the Biden era, the US Embassy showed leniency toward Korean companies looking to expedite facility construction, backed by a commitment to create thousands of local jobs.

However, the tide shifted sharply in the second half of last year and grew even more stringent after Trump won the 2024 US presidential election.

Son Jeong-kueon, lead attorney at US Immigration Corporation, a Seoul-based law firm specializing in handling US visa processing and immigration, said, “We processed many E-2 visas, and until the first half of 2024, approvals were generally successful, with an approval rate exceeding 95 percent. But since the second half of 2024, almost all applications -- except for one or two in every ten -- have been denied. This change is closely linked to a shift in policy at the US Embassy.”

Unlike B visas, which prohibit employment in the US, the E-2 visa -- intended for investors in US businesses -- allows longer stays of up to five years and includes a work permit that lets the visa holder actively engage in the invested business.

Data from the US State Department shows that the number of E-2 visas issued to Korean nationals showed a significant decline, dropping from more than 600 in the early months of 2024 to below 400 by May this year.

According to Son, the US Embassy has specifically restricted E visas for “technological engineers” employed by subcontractors working for Korea’s major companies on new facilities under construction in the region.

“The Embassy may have reduced E-2 permits for these subcontractors due to their inexperience with US business practices, including tax filings and compliance, resulting in poor E-2 visa management,” he said. “Although E-2 visa holders must be paid by their US entities, many could have received salaries from Korea, violating the visa requirements.”

Son explained that many partner firms involved in Hyundai-LG’s Georgia battery plant and other new US projects made significant efforts to obtain E-2 visas but ultimately failed. As a result, they resorted to deploying workers on B-1 and B-2 visas to meet tight construction deadlines.

The aforementioned source echoed Son’s view, saying, “The initial involvement of Korean workers from battery manufacturers and their subcontractors is necessary in order to build high-quality production lines like those in Korean facilities within the short window of time Trump provided us.”

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act sets deadlines for battery plants to qualify for tax credits: construction must start by July 4, 2026; if starting after that, the plant must be in service by Dec. 31, 2027.

“Source US workers to handle the entire line setup phase would be unreasonable because relying on a less-skilled local workforce risks failing to meet the quality standards of LG Energy Solution and other Korean companies. There may also be a lack of essential equipment suppliers in the US battery sector,” the source added.

“Is this affecting American hiring? No. Local workers are extensively involved in all other construction tasks. Successfully building a quality joint venture battery plant is key to long-term local employment, and proper setup is critical to ensuring stable, ongoing jobs.”

Korean firms caught in political crossfire

It's debatable whether the recent raid specifically targeted Korean companies -- Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution -- but their Georgia plant served as an effective target for the Trump administration to amplify its anti-illegal-immigration agenda.

According to The New York Times, while Georgia has actively encouraged investment from Korean businesses, it has strongly supported Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts. Both the Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia National Guard have closely collaborated with federal immigration agencies, resulting in minimal resistance to enforcement actions under the Republican-led state government.

“In Georgia, we will always enforce the law, including all state and federal immigration laws,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office stated on Sunday in response to the raid, as quoted by The New York Times. “All companies operating within the state must follow the laws of Georgia and our nation.”

“Of course it’s politically motivated,” said Kim Pil-su, an automotive engineering professor at Daelim University.

“LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On are currently building eight battery plants in the US, either independently or in joint ventures with GM, Ford and Stellantis, and face similar visa risks as the Georgia plant. The question is, why was this particular site singled out?”

Kim suggested that the US should allow specialized work visas for Korea similar to those offered to Singapore and Chile, which allow qualified personnel to work in specialty occupations in the US under annual visa caps of 5,400 for Singapore and 1,400 for Chile.

Japan and European countries also face inadequate work visa quotas for the US. Ironically, these regions and Korea are not only heavy investors in the US, they are blamed for incurring trade deficits with the US automotive sector. However, Japanese and European carmakers, which set up production bases in the US long before Trump's second term, are reported to have faced little immigration conflict.

“Japan and Europe have not been pressured like Korea has to swiftly execute its massive investment pledge in the newly emerging battery sector,” Kim said.

Seoul pushes visa fix

According to Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the US gave assurances that the detained personnel will not face penalties if they try to come to the US to work in the future. Seoul and Washington also agreed to set up a working group to discuss the establishment of a new visa type to enable Korean expert workers to enter the US.

The US raid on the Hyundai-LG plant has put other Korean companies with major US projects on high alert. Total Korean investments in the US are estimated at $83 billion.

According to sources, US-invested Korean firms that were not directly impacted by the raid are closely monitoring the fallout of the incident and exercising greater caution when their workers have to visit the US for business.

“There must be greater fidelity between large Korean conglomerates and their vendors and subcontractors for immigration compliance across multitiered construction and commissioning networks,” said Arius Derr, director of communications at the Korea Economic Institute of America in Washington.

“Congress should create a country-specific, high-skill channel for Korean nationals that is similar to the model used with other partners with which the United States has a free trade agreement.”

Adding that a predictable, dedicated-cap channel for time-bound technical deployments would reduce pressure on Korean firms and align with the rapid timelines for foreign direct investments in the US, Derr also pointed out that the Trump administration should reconsider whether the deterrent effects of broadcasting such raids online outweigh the negative public sentiment the footage generates in a country like Korea.

“If Washington wants the facilities, the jobs and the strategic insulation that comes with Korean (foreign direct investments), it will need to align entry and exit mechanics with the industrial strategy it has chosen,” said Derr.