Korean workers detained at a US immigration facility in Georgia are now boarding buses, according to live footage from Korean media outlets. They are seen wearing plain clothes and not handcuffed.

Boarding began at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in southeastern Georgia. The group is en route to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and is expected to arrive in Korea around Friday afternoon on a chartered flight bound for Incheon.

According to South Korea's Foreign Ministry, a total of 330 individuals will board the flight. Among them are 14 non-Korean nationals, including Chinese and Japanese workers who were also detained during last week’s US raid on an electric vehicle battery plant construction site operated by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution.

One South Korea-born US green card holder remains in detention, as the individual resides in the state with their family and has opted to pursue legal procedures to challenge the detention.