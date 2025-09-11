President Lee Jae Myung is holding a live press conference marking his 100 days in office at the Presidential Office in Seoul.

Here's the latest:

-Lee says Korean companies would be hesitant about US investment over immigration raid.

-Lee says detained Korean workers are set to be released from detention facility in Georgia at 3 p.m.

-Lee says he aims to achieve national unity and end a political divide as he marked his 100 days in office.

He pointed to signs of improvement in economic indicators and a rebound in the stock market, citing the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index reaching a record high earlier in the day.

He also pledged to improve relations with North Korea and advance efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.