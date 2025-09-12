A vibrant festival of African culture lands at DDP this weekend, where you'll be treated to the dance, music and fashion of Africa. If gaming is your thing, head over to HiKR ground where you can get your fill of the latest games. If you are in the theater district of Daehagno this weekend, drop by Coffee Hanyakbang Hyehwa and savor unique drinks in an equally unique, retro setting.

African culture in Seoul

The Seoul Africa Festival is set to bring the rich cultures, rhythms, and flavors of Africa right to the heart of the city this weekend.

Organized by Africa Insight, a nonprofit organization, the 8th Seoul Africa Festival will take place Friday and Saturday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul, together with the African Group of Ambassadors in Korea and the Seoul Design Foundation.

Launched in 2016, it is the largest Africa-themed festival in Korea. This year’s edition promises a rich experience where visitors can explore the essence of African culture and contemporary creativity through fashion, performances, exhibitions and hands-on programs — all free of charge and open to everyone.

While the event kicks off Friday evening with an official opening ceremony and banquet, Saturday offers a full day of dynamic performances, street shows, food and cultural experiences.

More than 80 participants — including Twimbo (Hankuk University of Foreign Studies’ African studies folk dance club), Kimchi Djembe Club, Djembecola and TAGG Class Community — will take to the streets and plazas to engage with the public.

The lineup also features Nigerian vocalist Godspower, Rwanda community group Itorero Umucyo and Korean singer-songwriter Harim with his project band Africa Overland. A special talk show with African artist Kani will further energize the atmosphere.

Africa Insight, in partnership with African dance company TAGG, will also host the Asia-Africa Talent Award, showcasing the energy of young dancers from both continents.

The evening will culminate with an African fashion show at DDP’s Yugu Exhibition Hall, spotlighting works by leading designers including South African icon Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of the renowned brand MaXhosa, alongside designers from South Africa, Nigeria and Korea.

The event is free with no reservations required.

Dongdaemun Design Plaza

281 Euljiro, Jung-gu, Seoul

Games Galore

The Game Culture Festival in central Seoul promises an immersive experience for both gamers and the game-curious alike.

Visitors can drop in and explore at their own pace the festival, which is spread across a five-story venue.

The journey begins on the first floor, where a massive media wall showcases flagship games from Korea’s leading game developers.

The second and third floors invite visitors to dive into hands-on game experiences. Guests can test-drive live game demos and participate in interactive workshops, from making their own characters and custom keyrings to designing postcards. Featured titles include Nexon’s Mabinogi Mobile, Smilegate’s Lost Ark, Devsisters’ Cookie Run: Kingdom and Krafton’s Inzoi, some of the hottest games currently making waves in Korea.

The fourth floor offers another unique experience: a curated gallery of original game artwork. With museum-like displays, the space celebrates the artistry behind the games.

Those eager to jump into action should head to the fifth floor where they can try out Overwatch 2, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Inzoi on PCs.

Meanwhile, on Saturday and Sunday, the festival ramps up the excitement with the finals of the GCF Esports League, where team competitions for League of Legends and Eternal Return will take place.

The Game Culture Festival is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will run through Sunday.

HiKR Ground

40 Cheonggyecheon-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul

Select your coffee bean

Coffee Hanyakbang is best known for its Euljiro branch, which stands on the historic site of Heo Jun’s Hyeminseo, the public health office of the Joseon era. The name itself — hanyakbang meaning “herbal medicine shop” — nods to tradition.

The cafe has more than one home: Another branch sits in Seoul’s theater district of Daehangno. Less crowded than its Euljiro sibling, it carries its own charm, with period decor with mother-of-pearl inlay accents and vibrant stained-glass windows. It is a place to relax and discuss what you just saw at the theater, catch up with friends before a show, or simply soak in the artistic atmosphere of the neighborhood.

Coffee Hanyakbang's menu blends classic coffee drinks with creative specialties — like raspberry milk, omija mousse, and the signature stained glass — alongside teas and seasonal treats, with prices ranging from 5,500 to 9,000 won. You can even choose your preferred coffee beans.

Coffee Hanyakbang Hyehwa

9 Dongsung 2-gil, Jongno District, Seoul