HD Hyundai will introduce US space firm SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service across its shipbuilding sites, aiming to strengthen connectivity, safety and digital transformation in collaboration with KT and KT Sat.

The shipbuilding giant said the three parties signed a memorandum of understanding at KT Sat’s headquarters in southern Seoul on Thursday.

Under the agreement, HD Hyundai will apply Starlink’s low Earth orbit satellite internet for the entire shipbuilding process. KT Sat will provide Starlink antennas and related equipment, while KT will integrate its artificial intelligence technologies to boost employee productivity.

Starlink uses thousands of small satellites to provide high-speed internet access worldwide, including in remote maritime and mountainous areas, where optical cables and base stations are difficult to install.

HD Hyundai plans to use the service to build stronger communication systems inside vessels under construction, creating a smarter work environment and improving worker safety. The company expects this to enable quicker responses to unexpected situations and accidents.

The new system will also allow wider use of remote sea trials. At present, trial vessels that face technical issues in areas with no signal must return to coastal waters for fixes, causing delays.

With Starlink, engineers can monitor engine conditions and receive real-time data anywhere, enabling faster action and helping ensure on-time delivery.

"We are pleased to support HD Hyundai’s digital innovation through this cooperation," said KT Sat CEO Seo Young-soo.

Lee Tae-jin, executive vice president of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, added that the partnership will "significantly improve workplace safety and delivery reliability," reinforcing HD Hyundai’s leadership in global shipbuilding.