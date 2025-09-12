Fall culture getaway at Westin Josun Seoul

The Westin Josun Seoul has launched the "Art Stay: J x Musee d'Orsay-Musee de l'Orangerie Special Exhibition" package, available through Dec. 31.

Guests can enjoy a refined stay paired with two tickets to the "Cezanne, Renoir" exhibition, running from Sept. 20 to Jan. 25, 2026, at the Seoul Arts Center. The exhibition features over 120 works, including 51 original paintings from the famed French museums.

Deluxe room rates start at 435,600 won. Executive and suite bookings include access to the Westin Club, breakfast, cocktail hour, pool, fitness center and sauna. A 15 percent early bird discount is available for two-night stays booked in September for travel between December and January.

Savor flavors of Italy at Park Hyatt Seoul

Park Hyatt Seoul’s Italian restaurant, Cornerstone, presents two seasonal dinner courses celebrating fall's finest ingredients and the culinary heritage of central and northern Italy.

Available through Nov. 30, the signature five-course dinner is priced at 119,000 won per person, featuring dishes like Tuscan seafood soup and grilled hanwoo sirloin.

The Nobile six-course dinner, at 189,000 won per person, offers regional specialties such as red shrimp carpaccio, pumpkin ravioli and top grade hanwoo tenderloin with truffle cream.

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong expands signature burger lineup

Bar Moxy at Moxy Seoul Myeongdong is expanding its $10.99 Burger lineup, now featuring its new slow-aged burger.

The original burger is made with 100 percent beef and pulled pork patties, a buttery brioche bun, spicy Texas chipotle mayo, fresh salad and unlimited french fries — all for 17,000 won per person. The new slow-aged burger offers a healthier twist, with double beef patties wrapped in crisp lettuce buns.

Both options are available daily from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight, with discounted hot or iced Americano available as an add-on.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul marks Chuseok with exclusive room offer

This September, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents a limited-time Chuseok promotion featuring exclusive perks for a luxurious city getaway.

Available only via the hotel’s official KakaoTalk channel, the offer includes complimentary sauna access for two (valued at 150,000 won), 77,000 won in dining credit and one-time valet parking at no additional cost.

Rates start from 820,000 won per night for a deluxe room. The offer is valid for stays through Oct. 12. Reservations must be made by Sept. 30.

Sheraton Grand Incheon launches Chuseok to-go feast, premium gift sets

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel is celebrating Chuseok with a chef-curated Chuseok to-go package and a selection of 13 premium gift sets.

The to-go meal, ideal for five to six people, includes holiday classics like bulgogi, galbijjim, grilled croaker, abalone soy marinade, assorted jeon and three types of namul greens. Priced at 290,000 won, it requires three days' advance reservation. Pickup is available from Sep. 26 to Oct. 9, with special pickup times on Chuseok Day (Oct. 6) at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The gift set lineup features premium meats like the Sheraton 1+ Korean Hanwoo set (550,000 won), Australian Wagyu set (360,000 won) and LA Galbi set (210,000 won), as well as sweet treats such as the sand wafer set (39,000 won) and financier gift set (35,000 won).