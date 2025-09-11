BoA and TVXQ will duet for the first time for a Japanese television drama, according to their label SM Entertainment on Thursday.

“We have been pursuing our music careers side by side for over two decades, and I am happy to release our first collaboration after all these years,” BoA said, adding that the single “Anatao Kazoete” will deliver sensibilities unique to the joint effort.

The single portraying a broken heart is the theme song for ABC’s upcoming series “Even If All Love Ends,” an adaptation of a graphic novel by Fuyuno Yozora.

Separately, BoA released her 11th studio album “Crazier” in August to mark her 25th debut anniversary. In May, she celebrated her Japanese debut anniversary with the digital single “Young & Free.”