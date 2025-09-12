DHAKA, Bangladesh (Daily Star/ANN) –- On a hot and humid evening of Sept. 5, 2025, Gallery Chitrak inaugurated "Troyee," a group art exhibition featuring three talented artists -- Shahnaz Begum Shahin, Miratul Fatima Raka, and Shahin Sobhana Suravi. The trio, close friends and alumni of three different departments at the Institute of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka, came together to present this collective showcase.

Eminent Bangladeshi-Spanish artist Monirul Islam attended the ceremony as chief guest, while Professor Mostafizul Haque, artist and chairperson of the Board of Trustees at Shanto-Mariam University, was present as special guest. The event was presided over by Luva Nahid Chowdhury, Director General of Bengal Foundation.

"Troyee" is an exhibition by women artists, each with her own unique style. These artists resumed their work after a hiatus brought on by careers in teaching and married life.

Monirul Islam spoke about the search for women artists whose contributions to art and culture have remained unrecognised, both in our country and abroad, and emphasized the importance of consistency in women's artistic practice. He added that women are often chained by chores and child-rearing because men shift their responsibilities onto their partners, leaving women too busy to pursue their dreams, and that this needs to stop. In his speech, Mostafizul Haque praised the expression of feminine rage and rebellion through art, particularly in recent times.

The walls of Gallery Chitrak are adorned with striking paintings by three remarkable women, most of which depict women and nature. Upon entering the gallery, I was drawn to an array of portraits of women -- each with unique facial features and skin tones. These paintings, created with bold, opaque hues, belong to Miratul Fatima Raka, who completed her MFA in Drawing and Painting. She has also depicted the women in a mix of cultural attire and jewelry. Some figures appear South Asian, some Western, and others indigenous. Raka also presents her series "Sound of Nature," consisting of semi-abstract works. These serene, eye-soothing paintings reflect the artist's perception of the different sounds of rain, wind, sunlight, and the songs of tiny birds.

Shahin Sobhana Suravi refuses to tone down the vibrancy of the spirit and power of women who have been victims of patriarchy and misogyny. She uses bright colors and precise brushstrokes to portray the familiar images of South Asian women through her series "Shakuntala," inspired by the tragic mythical character who was abandoned first by her parents and later by her husband. Having studied in the Department of Crafts, she also presents one of her fully handcrafted tapestries on display.

Shahnaz Begum Shahin, a graduate of the Department of Oriental Art, continues to apply the special translucent watercolor wash techniques she learned as a student. She has explored various facial expressions of Bengali women, often using a dominant rust tone. Her standout works are the paintings of women with their beloved pets -- detailed, joyful, and endearing. She has also painted the Bauls of Bengal, the spiritual performing folk artistes.

"Troyee" is a marvelous example of how our women artists are paving the way for the younger generation to uphold both women and our art and culture. The exhibition at Chitrak will run until Sept. 16, 2025.