Blackpink dominates MTV VMAs as Rose, Lisa and group score major wins

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards, held Sunday in New York City, became a milestone night for Blackpink as the group and its members swept up some of the evening’s most coveted honors.

Rose captured the spotlight by becoming the first K-pop artist to win song of the year with her 2024 mega-hit, “APT.,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars. The achievement marked a historic moment for K-pop, surpassing even BTS, which has never won the category despite its global success.

“First of all, thank you so much, Bruno. I can’t believe this,” Rose said in her acceptance speech. “Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me build this world together. I’m forever grateful for you, our friendship and everything.”

She dedicated the award to her “16-year-old self who dreamed and to all those who have watched me grow into the artist I am today,” before also thanking producer Teddy Park and her fellow Blackpink members.

While Rose was nominated in seven additional categories, including video of the year and best pop, she walked away with just one solo trophy. However, Blackpink as a group triumphed in the best group category, beating legendary acts such as Backstreet Boys, Coldplay, Evanescence, Imagine Dragons and last year’s winner, Seventeen. The win marked a return to glory for the quartet, who last took the prize in 2023.

Lisa added another milestone to the night, winning best K-pop for the third time with her solo track “Born Again,” produced with Doja Cat and Raye. She previously won in 2022 with “Lalisa” and in 2024 with “Rockstar,” making her the most decorated Blackpink member in the category.

“I want to thank MTV and VMA for all the love and support. Thank you to Doja Cat and Raye for making ‘Born Again’ such a special song and to RCA family and Team Lloud for helping me get to where I am today,” Lisa said in a video acceptance speech, as she could not attend the ceremony.

“Lastly, to Lilies (Lisa’s fandom name) and Blinks (Blackpink’s fandom name), I couldn’t have done it without you guys. Thank you and I love you.”

Other K-pop acts, including aespa, Stray Kids and BTS’s Jimin were nominated, but it was Lisa who ultimately secured the win. Jennie and Jisoo, who were also nominated, did not attend the event.

The only other K-pop act to claim a trophy at the MTV VMAs this year was Katseye, which won MTV Push Performance of the Year. The six-member group is Hybe’s global girl group formed with Geffen Records.

Blackpink is currently on break from their “Deadline” world tour, which resumes in October with stops in Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Bangkok and Jakarta, Indonesia. It concludes in Hong Kong in January 2026.