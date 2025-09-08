Band debuts ‘The Decade,’ double main tracks ‘Bus of Dreams,’ ‘Inside Out’

K-pop band Day6 marked its 10th anniversary with a special “Spotify Speakeasy Live” show in Seoul, Thursday, offering fans a rare and intimate experience with the group.

The one-day, invitation-only event, designed as a secret music bar concept, brought together about 350 fans selected via lottery through Spotify, the world’s largest audio streaming platform. The band opened the night just after 8 p.m., performing “Time of Our Life,” “Welcome to the Show” and “Happy,” before spending about an hour reflecting on their decadelong career and introducing new music.

Day6 also talked about the group's fourth full-length album, “The Decade,” which is the band's first studio release in nearly six years, since “The Book of Us: Entropy” in October 2019.

“This album feels especially meaningful because it’s been over five years since our last full-length album release,” Wonpil said.

Young K added that the track list was deliberately restricted to 10 songs in recognition of the group’s 10th anniversary.

“We wanted each song to reflect different emotions and show how we’ve grown,” he said.

The album also marks Day6’s first time releasing dual main tracks, with “Dream Bus” and “Inside Out.” Wonpil explained that “Dream Bus” best represented the band’s identity, while Young K called “Inside Out” a “new challenge” both rhythmically and sonically.

The venue was decorated to immerse fans in Day6’s music world, featuring a video wall marking the group’s decadelong journey, a self-photo zone and limited-edition merchandise including lenticular cards and fabric slogans. Mocktails inspired by the new tracks were also served.

A curated playlist, special virtual cards available only in-app and a custom outdoor advertising campaign strengthening the bond between Day6 and their fandom, My Day, added to the celebratory mood.

“Celebrating our 10th anniversary with fans through Spotify’s ‘Speakeasy Live’ was incredibly meaningful,” Day6 said in a statement. “We’re grateful for this special experience and hope for continued love and support in the years ahead.”

“Speakeasy Live embodies our core mission of connecting artists and fans through music, not only online, but offline as well,” a Spotify official said. "We’ll continue creating new cultural experiences with artists across genres worldwide.”