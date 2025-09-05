Day6 turns 10 years old on Sunday, and the group has released an early gift with the fourth studio album released Friday. The boy band also shared news that it will keep going on as a team, each of the bandmates having renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment for a second time.

The new album, fittingly titled “The Decade,” consists of 10 tracks including double focus tracks “Dream Bus” and “Inside Out.”

The LP “is a chance for me to look back at the past decade and at the same time marks the beginning of a new chapter,” said Young K, thanking everyone who has been there for them throughout the journey.

It is the first time the band picked two songs to front a set. “Dream Bus” best represents the band, while “Inside Out” is more of an adventure, and the contrast, Wonpil hoped, makes the album fuller.

The four bandmates are eager to perform the new songs in concert, the first chance of which will be in Bangkok on Sept. 27, as part of “The Decade” tour that began last week in Korea.