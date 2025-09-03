From 'Fresh Finds' to 'Radar Korea,' the streamer backs emerging artists with playlists, live shows and partnerships

When Spotify, the world’s leading audio streaming platform, says it operates under the vision “Artist First,” it means it. Beyond collaborations with major K-pop singers, the platform is also shining a spotlight on Korea’s indie talent.

In June, Spotify hosted its first media event of the year, “Spotify Soundcheck,” in Seoul, highlighting its focus on delivering highly personalized music experiences. Alongside “K-Pop On!” — a playlist launched in 2014 to introduce new K-pop artists abroad — Spotify has rolled out initiatives such as “Indie Korea,” introduced in 2023, and “Fresh Finds,” a global program launched in 2021 to support rookie indie musicians, with its Korean edition debuting the same day.

“South Korea is home to a sophisticated music audience with a growing appetite for diverse genres that soundtrack their daily lives,” Gautam Talwar, general manager of Spotify APAC, told The Korea Herald.

“Spotify is committed to creating opportunities for artists across all genres — helping them connect with fans and reach new audiences worldwide.”

That same month, indie musician Hanroro was selected as a rising artist through Spotify’s “Radar Korea,” a program launched in 2020 to spotlight emerging talent across regions and link them to global listeners.

Radar has supported over 900 artists worldwide, including global stars such as The Kid Laroi, Lauv, Tyla and Lil Baby. In Korea, groups such as Le Sserafim, Riize and Baby Monster have also benefited. On average, artists chosen for the program see monthly listeners rise by about 40 percent and streams increase by 30 percent within six months.

Spotify has also extended its efforts offline.

In July, it staged the very first “Speakeasy Live” in Seoul, featuring acclaimed rock band Silica Gel in Seongsu-dong. Fans, chosen by lottery, enjoyed an intimate performance of fan favorites and the then-unreleased track “Fefere,” which drew attention ahead of its official release.

In August, Spotify partnered with the CJ Cultural Foundation to further support Korea’s indie scene. Together, they co-hosted “Tune Up Meets Fresh Finds” at CJ Azit in Mapogu, Seoul on Aug. 9. The lineup featured indie bands Jisokury Club, can’t be blue and There’s a Tuesday, a four-piece band from New Zealand.

Jisokury Club, known for blending “fishing pop” and “camping rock” into nature-inspired sounds, was both a “Fresh Finds Korea” cover artist and a 24th-generation act under CJ Foundation’s “Tune Up” program. Can’t be blue, celebrated for its refreshing guitar riffs and emotive melodies about love and loss, achieved the highest streaming numbers among “Fresh Finds Korea” playlists in the first half of 2025 and was also featured on Spotify’s global “Fresh Finds Favorites.”

“Through initiatives like Fresh Finds, Radar and Speakeasy Live, we continue to support Korean music in all its forms — from indie to rock to hip-hop and beyond — empowering artists to share their creativity and stories both locally and globally,” Talwar added.