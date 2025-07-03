Streaming giant ramps up support for Korean alternative music through secret gigs and local artist promotions

Spotify is deepening its roots in Korea by turning its focus toward the country’s thriving indie music scene.

The world’s leading audio streaming platform on Tuesday hosted “Speakeasy Live,” a surprise concert experience in Seoul that brought fans face-to-face with Korean indie rock band Silica Gel for one unforgettable night.

Held in Seongsu-dong, one of Seoul’s most dynamic neighborhoods known for its artistic energy, the event was Spotify’s latest effort to connect artists and fans in real life. Attendees were selected through a special lottery, creating an intimate setting where long-time fans could enjoy Silica Gel’s music up close.

The event was more than just a show — it reflected Spotify’s broader strategy to foster stronger, more meaningful relationships between fans and musicians, while promoting the growth of diverse music genres in Korea and beyond. At the heart of this mission is a commitment to helping artists expand their fandoms and earn fair compensation.

“Speakeasy Live is a perfect example of how Spotify is creating new ways for artists and fans to come closer together — both on-platform and in real life,” said Gautam Talwar, general manager of Spotify APAC. “We’re excited to keep supporting Korean music in all its forms — indie, hip-hop, rock and more — so artists can shine on both local and global stages.”

The highlight of the night was Silica Gel’s electrifying set, featuring fan favorites like “APEX,” “Juxtaposition” and “No Pain,” as well as the world premiere of their new track “Fefere,” which is set for release on July 10.

“It was incredibly special to share our new track with fans for the very first time,” said Silica Gel. “Huge thanks to Spotify for making this moment possible — and we hope everyone looks forward to our upcoming release ‘Fefere’ with Japanese Breakfast (Korean American artist).”

The concert followed Spotify’s “Soundcheck” press event in June, where the company announced plans to boost the growth of all Korean music genres — not just K-pop — through platform innovations and artist collaborations. “Speakeasy Live” marked the first execution of that vision.

Spotify’s commitment to Korea’s indie scene is already bearing fruit. Over the past year, streams of Korean indie rock — often referred to as K-rock — have surged 155 percent on the platform, making it one of the fastest-growing genres among Korean users.

Since entering the Korean market in 2021, Spotify has played a major role in spotlighting homegrown indie talent.

In 2023, it rebranded its flagship playlist as “Indie Korea,” giving greater visibility to emerging artists and helping them reach global audiences. Since 2017, streams of Korean indie music have grown by 150 percent, the top five listening markets being Korea, the United States, Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand.