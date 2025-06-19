Jungkook of BTS logged 100th week on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global with his solo single, charting the longest stay for an Asian solo artist.

He achieved the feat with “Seven (feat. Latto),” which ranked No. 79 on the chart this week, after making a chart-topping debut on it in July 2023.

The single was dropped in advance before the full release of his first solo album “Golden,” which is spending 84 weeks on the platform’s Weekly Top Albums Global, another record for an Asian soloist, ranking No. 69 on the latest tally.

In the meantime, all seven members of BTS will reunite Saturday when Suga would be discharged as the last person to serve military duty. Jungkook, along with Jimin, completed his as of last week.