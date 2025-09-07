Most detainees Korean nationals; firms suspend trips, review visa use

LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor Group are scrambling to respond after US immigration authorities detained hundreds of workers at the construction site of their joint battery venture in Georgia.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, together with several other agencies, raided the HL-GA Battery Co. site, detaining about 475 people allegedly engaged in unauthorized work on Thursday.

The project, located at Hyundai Motor Group Meta Plant America in southeastern Georgia, is one of the largest Korean investments in the US.

LG Energy Solution said it is prioritizing the swift release of detainees.

On Sunday, it dispatched Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Ki-soo to the US to support the effort. “The early release of the detained staff members is our top priority. As the government is also exploring all possible measures, I will do my best to ensure their swift and safe return,” Kim said before his departure.

According to the battery-maker, 47 of its direct employees were detained along with some 250 workers from partner firms involved in building the facility. Most are Korean nationals.

While US authorities have not specified the grounds for the detentions, industry observers believe the probe may focus on workers using the Visa Waiver Program, which permits 90-day stays, as well as B1 business and B2 tourist visas, valid for up to six months. These categories allow meetings and negotiations, but not paid labor that could be interpreted as employment.

To limit further fallout, LG Energy Solution on Saturday suspended planned US business trips, replacing them with videoconferences. The company also advised B1 and B2 visa holders in the US to remain at their residences, while directing Visa Waiver participants to return to Korea.

Hyundai Motor America, the US sales arm of Hyundai Motor Co., said Friday that none of those detained were directly employed by the automaker.

"We will investigate to ensure all suppliers and subcontractors comply with applicable laws and regulation.” the company said. “Hyundai is committed to full compliance with all laws and regulations in every market where we operate.”

Hyundai Engineering, Hyundai Motor Group’s construction unit, said it is working with local consular services to gain clarity. About 170 subcontracted employees -- including both Korean and local workers -- are reportedly in custody. A fuller picture is expected to develop this week.

The raid has rattled Korean industries as they ramp up multibillion-dollar US investments in manufacturing.

Facing difficulties in obtaining work permits for US projects, some companies have relied on the gray area of B1 and B2 visas and the Visa Waiver Program for workers on short-term assignments at the sites. The recent incident, however, has created instability for their local operations.

“From tariffs to immigration, US policies generate high levels of uncertainty that Korean companies find difficult to navigate,” said one industry insider. “Facing these uncertainties across multiple fronts, we have no choice but to closely monitor the situation.”