South Korea’s top diplomat said Saturday he would fly to the US if necessary to discuss the detention of more than 300 South Koreans following a raid by US immigration authorities at a manufacturing facility in Georgia built by two Korean conglomerates.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun presided over the first meeting to discuss countermeasures for the largest-ever detention of Koreans at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, joined by senior officials at the ministry’s headquarters, including the first and second vice foreign ministers and representatives from related diplomatic missions.

The US immigration authorities confirmed Friday that 475 people — most of them South Korean nationals — had been detained in one of the largest immigration enforcement raids, carried out Thursday at the construction site of a joint battery plant being built by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution in Georgia.

During the meeting, Cho said that the South Korean government has estimated that more than 300 South Koreans were among the 457 people detained during an immigration operation by US agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The meeting came after the Foreign Ministry established the Headquarters for the Protection of Overseas Koreans, with Cho serving as its head, at around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, which Cho explained was done “in light of the gravity of the matter.”

“I have deep concerns and feel a grave sense of responsibility,” Cho said at the beginning of the meeting.

“We plan to discuss the option of promptly dispatching high-level officials from the ministry’s headquarters, as well as the option of myself directly visiting Washington to discuss the matter with the US administration, if necessary,” Cho added.

President Lee Jae Myung “directly ordered an all-out response for the swift resolution of the matter, centered on the South Korean Embassy in Washington and the Consulate General in Atlanta,” according to Cho.

Cho also said Lee “underscored that the rights and interests of our people and the economic activities of Korean companies investing in the United States must not be unfairly violated in the course of US law enforcement.”

Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina conveyed South Korea’s concerns and regrets to Acting US Ambassador Joseph Yun at the US Embassy in Seoul on Friday, while requesting that special attention be given to ensuring that the legitimate rights and interests of South Korean nationals are not infringed upon, according to Cho.

The Korean Embassy in Washington also delivered the same message in a timely manner to the US Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, and other relevant agencies, Cho added

Cho Ki-joong, consul general at the Korean Embassy in Washington, was urgently dispatched to the site, where he established an on-site countermeasure task force and is leading an all-out response together with the Consulate General in Atlanta.

The Consulate General in Atlanta has been maintaining continuous communication with local authorities and the state government.

“We ask the Embassy in Washington and the Consulate General in Atlanta to make every effort to swiftly provide the necessary consular assistance to our detained nationals while continuing to communicate with the US authorities,” Cho said.

“The Foreign Ministry also intends to respond comprehensively, working in close coordination with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, business associations, and companies.”

Steven Schrank, the lead Georgia agent of Homeland Security Investigations, said during a news conference Friday that the raid followed a monthslong investigation into allegations of illegal hiring at the battery plant under construction.

In 2023, Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution formed a joint venture and began building the first plant at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America site with a $4.7 billion investment. Scheduled for completion next year, the facility is expected to produce about 30 gigawatt-hours of batteries annually — enough to power 300,000 high-performance electric vehicles.