Malicious comments harass fellow YouTuber after couple's 2023 divorce

As the abrupt death of a popular YouTuber known as Great Library on Saturday sent shock waves across the nation, some have been bombarding another online celebrity known as Yum-cast, holding her and their eight-year marriage responsible for the untimely death.

Na Dong-hyeon, better known by his streaming name Great Library or channel name Buzzbean11, died at the age of 46 at his home in Seoul. He was found dead at around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officials plan to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

The initial investigation showed no evidence of foul play and no signs pointing to suicide. Na broadcast live on his channel on YouTube and Chzzk for five hours on Friday and was seen attending a public fashion event in Seoul the same day.

Na had frequently said while broadcasting live that his heart hurt and that his father had passed away of myocardial infarction. Na's friend and fellow YouTuber Kim Seong-hoe told the public that his family suspects the cause of death to be a stroke.

Despite the cause of death being unknown, several people have taken to posting malicious comments against Na's ex-wife Lee Cha-won, popularly known as the YouTuber Yum-cast. While most of the comments on Lee's social media pages have expressed condolences, some accused her of bearing responsibility in Na's death, while speaking ill of her and her son from a prior marriage.

The two YouTubers tied the knot in 2015 and divorced in 2023, with both saying neither party was to blame for splitting up. They have remained friends since the divorce.

Na, who had over 1.44 million subscribers on his YouTube channel Buzzbean11 before his death, is among the more influential and successful internet celebrities in South Korea. He is widely considered a "first-generation" streamer here and credited as a leader in the charge for more family-friendly content in online broadcasting.