Sofitel Ambassador Seoul celebrates 4th anniversary with Japanese gala dinner

To mark its fourth anniversary this September, Sofitel Ambassador Seoul will host a special culinary event at its modern Japanese restaurant, Mio.

On Sep. 25 and 26, Mio welcomes Ryohei Hayashi, owner-chef of Michelin-starred Tenoshima in Tokyo, for an exclusive two-night gala dinner. Known for his modern reinterpretations of traditional Japanese cuisine, Chef Hayashi presents a nine-course menu highlighting seasonal ingredients.

Dishes include plum and tomato-accompanied fried conger eel, charcoal-grilled wagyu and abalone claypot rice, along with curated sake and wine pairings.

The gala dinner is priced at 400,000 won per person.

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong offers premium flavors

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong’s Bar Moxy has unveiled its new dining concept, Moxy Steak, offering a stylish yet affordable steak experience in the heart of the city.

Diners can choose the Moxy Signature Sirloin Steak (19,000 won), served with fresh salad and unlimited fries, or the Moxy Premium Ribeye Steak (24,000 won), paired with baked potato, asparagus, sun-dried tomato and roasted garlic. Both options include a selection of three sauces: red wine, whole-grain mustard and white chimichurri.

Lunch is served from noon to 2:30 p.m., with dinner available from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Timeless serenity at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has launched the "Timeless Serenity" package, in partnership with Korea’s premier red ginseng brand, JungKwanJang.

Designed for deep rest and renewal, the package includes a JungKwanJang Gidarim Gift Set featuring rare agarwood resin products, guided meditations and sleep-enhancing amenities.

Guests can enjoy expert-led fitness classes and an international buffet breakfast for two at The Market Kitchen. Rates start at 800,000 won for a deluxe room. Available through Dec. 31.

Self-wedding package at Kensington Hotel Seorak

Kensington Hotel Seorak offers “About Time” package tailored for self-wedding photo shoots until Nov. 30.

Located just five minutes from Seoraksan National Park’s entrance, the hotel’s unique British-themed interiors and scenic seasonal backdrops are great photo settings, including a vintage red double-decker bus and a Beatles memorabilia lounge.

The package includes a one-night stay, welcome dessert, customized anniversary decorations with a personalized wine bottle, and a choice between a Polaroid camera or photo props rental. Prices start at 199,900 won.

“Shape Of Scent” package at Grand Josun Jeju

Grand Josun Jeju welcomes autumn with "The Shape Of Scent" package available through Nov. 30.

Guests receive an exclusive ceramic diffuser inspired by the hotel’s arch-shaped lobby and Jeju’s misty citrus fields, created in collaboration with lifestyle brand Laamu.

Enjoy two specialty affogatos at the Lounge & Bar and a kids’ program for families staying in kids’ rooms. Deluxe rooms start at 330,000 won. Additional dining credits are available for stays of two nights or more.