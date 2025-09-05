"The Conjuring: Last Rites"

(US)

Opened Sept. 3

Horror/Thriller

Directed by Michael Chaves

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) face a case involving a haunted family in this final installment of "The Conjuring" franchise.

"Together"

(US)

Opened Sept. 3

Horror/Thriller

Directed by Michael Shanks

A couple (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) run into a mysterious force that causes their bodies to horrifically fuse together.

“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle”

(Japan)

Opened Aug. 22

Action/Fantasy

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki

Demon slayers battle powerful enemies within Muzan's fortress as Tanjiro and his allies face their greatest challenge yet in the climactic trilogy's first installment.

"F1: The Movie"

(US)

Opened June 25

Sports/Drama

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Former Formula One driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy (Damson Idris) for a struggling team.