"The Conjuring: Last Rites"
(US)
Opened Sept. 3
Horror/Thriller
Directed by Michael Chaves
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) face a case involving a haunted family in this final installment of "The Conjuring" franchise.
"Together"
(US)
Opened Sept. 3
Horror/Thriller
Directed by Michael Shanks
A couple (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) run into a mysterious force that causes their bodies to horrifically fuse together.
“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle”
(Japan)
Opened Aug. 22
Action/Fantasy
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki
Demon slayers battle powerful enemies within Muzan's fortress as Tanjiro and his allies face their greatest challenge yet in the climactic trilogy's first installment.
"F1: The Movie"
(US)
Opened June 25
Sports/Drama
Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Former Formula One driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy (Damson Idris) for a struggling team.
