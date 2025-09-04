The music video for BTS' “Dynamite” reached 2 billion views on YouTube on Thursday, Big Hit Music announced.

This is the first time the band has hit the milestone. The 2 billionth view came about five years and two weeks after it was released on YouTube on Aug. 21, 2020.

“Dynamite” rolled out as a digital single in 2020 and became the first-ever song from a Korean musical act to claim the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. The disco pop tune maintained the spot for three weeks and stayed on the main songs chart for 32 weeks, the longest run for a K-pop act before Jimin surpassed it early this year in March with his solo single “Who.”

“Dynamite” topped iTunes albums charts in 104 regions and earned the septet its first Grammy nomination. In 2022, it was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of Japan for exceeding 500 million streams, having done so in the shortest time ever.