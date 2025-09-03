Kang Daniel will roll out digital single “No Day” on Wednesday evening, in time for his US tour, according to agency Ara.

He wrote the lyrics and co-wrote the melody of the English-language track that highlights finding small consolations in everyday life.

Kang launches the American leg of his tour that same day, starting in Charlotte, North Carolina, followed by stops in 11 more cities across the country. “Act: New Episode” then heads to three cities in Latin America — Buenos Aires in Argentina, Sao Paulo and Mexico City — later this month.

Last month, he met his fans in China for the first time at a fan meetup in Hangzhou.

He dropped his sixth EP, “Glow to Haze,” in June and has been bidding a temporary farewell to as many fans as he can ahead of his mandatory military service, which begins later this year.