BTS garnered 1.5 billion plays on Spotify with “My Universe,” a collaboration with Coldplay, as of Sunday, said label Big Hit Music on Tuesday.

It is the group's second song to reach the milestone, after “Dynamite.”

“My Universe” is part of the British band’s ninth album “Music Of The Spheres” that rolled out in 2021. Coldplay and BTS co-authored the song, which claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 and ranked No. 3 on UK Official Singles Top 100 Chart.

Meanwhile, a local media report said Tuesday that BTS is gearing up to make a full-group return in March. Its label, however, said that the timeline for the much-anticipated comeback is yet to be finalized.

The seven members are working on their album in Los Angeles. All of them completed serving their mandatory military service as of June.