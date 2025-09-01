Georgian Ambassador to Korea Tarash Papaskua and Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young discussed ways to deepen Georgia–Korea economic cooperation during a courtesy meeting Friday.

Noting the progress on the Georgia-Korea free trade agreement, the ambassador said that the Korean side had proposed renaming the Economic Partnership Agreement.

"Now we call it the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or CEPA," he told The Korea Herald.

"It’s a more positive and broader message for business and for everyone," Papaskua noted.

Internal procedures, including translation and ministry approvals, are now underway following the agreement, according to Papaskua.

He said CEPA is an “FTA plus,” covering sectoral cooperation in environment, transport, logistics and digital trade, going beyond just goods and services.

The ambassador also applauded the Global Biz Forum, hosted by Herald Media Group, which brings together corporate leaders and policy experts in a 13-week program to explore strategies in a rapidly changing global environment.

The Global Biz Forum will be held every Wednesday evening at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel through mid-December.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted Georgia’s initiatives, including the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum from October 22 to 23, in Tbilisi, expressing hopes for Korean companies' participation and a potential minister-level delegation.

“Through initiatives such as economic forums, wine festivals, the Global Biz Forum and enhanced people-to-people contact, Georgia and Korea can boost cooperation,” said Choi.

He hoped that CEPA would further expand economic ties.

“I am hoping to see direct flights and stronger people-to-people connections,” Choi added.