Park Ji-sung, Seol Ki-hyeon, Choi Yong-soo return in Season 2 alongside stars Koo Ja-cheol, Patrice Evra to take on semipro teams

It’s soccer legends versus today’s rising stars.

The second season of Coupang Play’s “FC Shooting Star," premiering Friday on the streaming service, brings back retired icons as they chase a spot in Korea’s semiprofessional K3 League. Overseen by the Korea Football Association, the K3 League sits below the professional K1 and K2 circuits and, along with K4, bridges the gap between amateur and pro play.

Season 2 sees the return of team leader and Korean soccer legend Park Ji-sung — a former Manchester United star who represented Korea at the World Cup in 2002, 2006 and 2010 — along with coach Seol Ki-hyeon and director Choi Yong-soo. Seol played for Korea at the World Cup in 2002 and 2006, while Choi did the same in 1998 and 2002. New additions include Korean star soccer player Koo Ja-cheol, AFC Champions League MVP Lee Keun-ho and Manchester United alum Patrice Evra.

Producer Cho Hyo-jin, who directs the show, said during a press conference in Seoul on Thursday, “I’m grateful that this show received such a positive response even from people who don’t know much about soccer. I can’t say much about the level of play, but the broadcast quality has definitely improved in Season 2.” “FC Shooting Star,” which debuted last year, became Coupang Play’s top-ranked original variety series during its run.

The biggest change this season, according to the creators, is the level of competition. “They’re definitely a different kind of opponent,” Cho noted of the K3 squads. “We’re up against stronger teams than in Season 1, but we’re a year older now. Still, there’s plenty of sincerity and effort. I hope people enjoy watching these retired players continue to grow.”

What sets “FC Shooting Star” apart from other soccer variety shows is its emphasis on real matches, he said.

“Our strength is that we actually play against professional players,” Cho said. “(Our team members) are retired pros ourselves, and we take this seriously and with sincerity. Because they have their pride, they never just let things end easily. At first, it’s physically tough and of course the age group is definitely higher, but that very pride is what makes the ending much more moving, intense and real in its storytelling.”

As for casting international player Evra, Choi credited Park’s long-standing ties.

“It came about through Park Ji-sung’s connection,” he explained. “What really surprised me was that, despite the time difference and how exhausting it must be, Evra poured everything into the full 120 minutes of the match. And he constantly communicated as well.”