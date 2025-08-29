“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle”

(Japan)

Opened Aug. 22

Action/Fantasy

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki

Demon slayers battle powerful enemies within Muzan's fortress as Tanjiro and his allies face their greatest challenge yet in this first installment of the climactic trilogy.

"Pretty Crazy"

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 13

Romance/Comedy

Directed by Lee Sang-Geun

A down-on-his-luck guy (Ahn Bo-Hyun) falls for his downstairs neighbor (Yoona), only to discover she transforms into a demon every night.

"My Daughter Is a Zombie"

(South Korea)

Opened July 30

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Pil Gam-seong

Devoted father Jung-hwan (Jo Jung-seok) flees to his rural hometown with his zombie-infected teenage daughter (Choi Yu-ri), enlisting his mother (Lee Jung-eun) and childhood friend (Yoon Kyung-ho) in a comedic scheme to hide and rehabilitate her.

"F1: The Movie"

(US)

Opened June 25

Sports/Drama

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Former Formula One driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) comes out of retirement to mentor a rookie prodigy (Damson Idris) for a struggling team.