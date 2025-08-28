A South Korean man who recently won the jackpot in the scratch-off lottery said he had dreamed about US President Donald Trump just a week before winning 500 million won ($360,000).

Dong Hang Lottery, the operator of the nation's major lottery systems, including the Lotto, posted the story of the winner for the 98th edition of its weekly scratch ticket Speetto. The Daegu resident bought "Speetto 1000" tickets, which offer a top prize of 500 million won, using the money he had saved up after recently quitting smoking.

He reportedly had not even bothered to check if he had won until one weekend morning when he woke up unusually early. He scratched the tickets to find that he had won first prize.

"I'm dumbfounded and in shock. I guess there's a way to survive after all," he wrote in the memo all winners file with the lottery operator.

He said he plans to use his winnings to buy a home. Lottery prizes are taxed at a flat rate of 22 percent on winnings of 300 million won or less and 33 percent on winnings over 300 million won.

The Speetto series consists of three types, with jackpots ranging from 500 million won to 2 billion won. The lottery scratcher, the Lotto, and other tickets sold by Dong Hang Lottery are issued by the state-run Korea Lottery Commission.