SAO PAULO (Reuters) -- Higher US tariffs on Brazil are expected to reshape global beef trade flows, sparking increased shipments to the US from countries like Mexico and Australia while Brazil seeks alternative markets, analysts said Wednesday.

Brazil is the world's largest beef exporter, with China as its main trading partner. In August, Mexico overtook the US to become its second-largest export destination for the commodity.

"It is very likely that countries that can triangulate Brazilian beef will increase their purchases following Mexico's example," Mauricio Nogueira, director of livestock consultancy Athenagro, said in an interview. "If Mexico starts sending beef to the US, it will have to buy from someone, it will have to buy from here."

Argentina would be another candidate to import and eventually re-export Brazil's beef to the US, he added.

Nogueira's Athenagro did not change its year-end projection for Brazil's beef exports after Trump's 50 percent tariffs on the country's products took effect on Aug. 6. His consultancy is projecting a 7.5 percent increase this year in Brazilian beef exports, to 3.08 million metric tons. Through July, such exports rose more than 13 percent.

Luis Rua, secretary of trade at Brazil's agriculture ministry, said Brazilian beef helps keep Mexican inflation in check. Whether Mexico will re-export supplies from Brazil is unclear.

"We send it to Mexico, but we don't know exactly what Mexico will do with the meat," he told Reuters.

Economist Thiago de Carvalho confirmed expectations of a shift in global beef flows, with Brazil potentially selling to markets previously served by Australian exporters, for example.

Factors such as tight global beef supplies, which the US is facing after its cattle herd hit historical lows, may also direct demand to Brazil, Carvalho added.

Japan, which traditionally buys meat from the US, may soon open up for Brazilian products, he said.